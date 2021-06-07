Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
'TEE OFF': PA Mom Holds Down Boy So Son Could Attack Him At Playground, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Wahkia Sanders
Wahkia Sanders Photo Credit: Towamencin Township Police Department

A 43-year-old Montgomery County mom choked and pinned down a 10-year-old boy at a playground so that her 8-year-old son could attack him, NorthPennNow reports.

Wahkia Sanders, of Towamencin Township, admitted to holding the child down and encouraging her son to “tee off” on him at the Morgandale Condominiums in Lansdale around 5:30 p.m. on April 26, the outlet says citing a criminal complaint.

The victim told investigators he was "super scared" during and after the incident and was left with a bleeding lip, and throat and neck pain that "hurt a lot," NorthPennNow says.

Click here for the full report by NorthPennNow.

