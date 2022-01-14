Contact Us
TD Bank Manager Charged In Philly Area Fraud That Scammed Victim Of Over $15,000

Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Patrice Singh and Justin Varvaro
(L-R): Patrice Singh and Justin Varvaro Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Township Police Department

A TD Bank manager and one of her co-conspirators were arrested for their involvement in a Philadelphia area conspiracy that scammed a victim of over $15,000, authorities said.

Patrice Singh, 26, provided the victim's bank account information to two men, who then made $17,125 in unauthorized withdrawals from the victim's account, Lower Moreland Township police said.

The frauds happened on July 31, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia and Lower Moreland, according to police.

Christian Giles and Justin Varvaro, Singh's co-conspirators, attempted to withdraw an additional $3,000, but TD Bank employees alerted police before that could happen, authorities said.

Varvaro, of CT, was arrested at the scene in August, while Giles, of Queens, NY, is still on the run.

Singh, formerly of Queens, NY, was arrested on Dec. 7 and released from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Dec. 23 after posting a $10,000 cash bail bond, court records show.

She was fired from her position at the Northeast Philadelphia branch.

