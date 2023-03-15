SWAT Standoff: Hatboro Residents Shelter In Place Amid Police Activity

Residents of Hatboro in Montgomery County were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday morning as police responded to an unfolding situation.

Borough officials put out an alert at 4:20 a.m. March 15 advising residents of "police activity in progress" at an apartment near the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue.

The incident was caused by a man who pointed a gun at a woman and others driving on York Road, 6abc says.

Authorities shut down York Road from Montgomery Avenue to Byberry Road, and Moreland Avenue from Penn Street and Chester Avenue until further notice.

"Motorists and Pedestrians should avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the situation is resolved," the borough said. Residents who live or work in the immediate area of York and Moreland were advised to shelter in place indefinitely.

Hatboro-Horsham School District opted to close all classes Wednesday owing to the ongoing police activity, they told families and staff on Facebook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.