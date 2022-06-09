Contact Us
Suspects On Loose After Labor Day Weekend Robbery In Lansdale, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
7-Eleven on West Main Street in Lansdale
7-Eleven on West Main Street in Lansdale Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two suspects are at large after a store robbery over the Labor Day weekend in Lansdale, authorities said.

The masked men entered 7-Eleven on the 600 block of West Main Street around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to Lansdale police and NorthPennNow.

One of the men had a sledgehammer, which he used to break into the gambling machines and steal the cash from inside, police said.

Both suspects fled from the scene, police added. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lansdale Police Detective Joseph Gary at (267) 642-9422 or at crimetips@lansdalepd.org.

