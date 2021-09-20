Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Suspect In Pat's Steaks Deadly Beating Surrenders To Philly Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
One of four suspects surrendered in a deadly beating at Pat's Steaks, authorities in Philadelphia said.
One of four suspects surrendered in a deadly beating at Pat's Steaks, authorities in Philadelphia said. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A suspect in a deadly beating that broke out last week at Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia has surrendered to police, according to authorities and several news reports.

The suspect -- who isn't being named by police -- is one of three other men accused of beating 28-year-old Isidro Cortes to death with a trash can lid during a fight in front of the East Passyunk Avenue establishment on Sept. 16, according to CBS3 and NJ Advance Media.

The men are also accused of seriously injuring Cortes' 64-year-old father and 28-year-old friend, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects, 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, AKA Victor Hugo, CBS3 says.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by Philadelphia police for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

The suspects are described as Latino males, possibly of Mexican American or Central American descent.

"The suspects may have attended a soccer game earlier that evening for the Concacaf Champion League between the Philadelphia Union and Club America from Mexico, which had been held at Subaru Park in Chester, PA," police said.

Nearly $11,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Cortes' loved ones as of Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was also killed outside Pat's Steaks on July 22 after an argument over football made a Pennsylvania man shoot him, Daily Voice previously reported.

To submit a confidential tip via phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.