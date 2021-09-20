Suspect In Pat's Steaks Deadly Beating Surrenders To Philly Police

A suspect in a deadly beating that broke out last week at Pat's Steaks in Philadelphia has surrendered to police, according to authorities and several news reports.

The suspect -- who isn't being named by police -- is one of three other men accused of beating 28-year-old Isidro Cortes to death with a trash can lid during a fight in front of the East Passyunk Avenue establishment on Sept. 16, according to CBS3 and NJ Advance Media.

The men are also accused of seriously injuring Cortes' 64-year-old father and 28-year-old friend, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects, 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, AKA Victor Hugo, CBS3 says.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by Philadelphia police for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

The suspects are described as Latino males, possibly of Mexican American or Central American descent.

"The suspects may have attended a soccer game earlier that evening for the Concacaf Champion League between the Philadelphia Union and Club America from Mexico, which had been held at Subaru Park in Chester, PA," police said.

Nearly $11,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Cortes' loved ones as of Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old New Jersey man was also killed outside Pat's Steaks on July 22 after an argument over football made a Pennsylvania man shoot him, Daily Voice previously reported.

To submit a confidential tip via phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

