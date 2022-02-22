Contact Us
Breaking News: Businessman Admits Laundering $653M In Drug Money Through Banks In NJ, NY, PA
Support Surges For Pottstown Man After Fire That Killed Neighbor

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Sanatoga Fire Company

Support is surging for a man who lost a neighbor and nearly all of his possessions after a fire ripped through his Pottstown home.

Tony Lew's Chestnut Street duplex went up in flames just before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, according to the Sanatoga Fire Company and a GoFundMe launched for his expenses.

More than $1,100 had been raised as of Tuesday, Feb. 22.

"He is born and raised in Pottstown and has served the area his entire life. This is a devastating loss for all those impacted by this devastating fire," reads the fundraiser, launched by his niece, Alicia Mauras.

Lew lost “basically everything” in the devastating blaze, his partner, Jess Skye wrote on Facebook.

The heavy fire also killed one resident and sent another to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

A partial building collapse delayed firefighters in rescuing a missing woman, officials told EASP. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second resident was hospitalized after jumping from a second-floor window to escape the flames, according to EASP.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to view/donate. Click here for more from EASP.

