Support Surges For MontCo Firefighter, EMT Couple After Heavy Fire Destroys Apartment

Support is surging for a volunteer firefighter and EMT couple who lost all of their belongings in a grueling apartment fire last weekend.

As of July 13, over $3,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign to help newlyweds Daniel and Michelle Infusino get back on their feet.

While at their firehouse, they received a fire call around 3 p.m. on July 11 from their neighborhood, according to organizer Cindy To.

"They responded to the call and were the first truck to arrive on scene, not knowing it was their place on fire until they arrived on scene."

Despite quickly arriving on scene, the pair lost all of their personal belongings, and two pet bunnies, Hershey and Kisses, To wrote.

Their dog Apollo was also in the apartment at the time of the fire but was able to leave the emergency veterinary hospital under close watch.

"Any amount would be a huge help to Dan and Michelle, who lost everything," the Upper Gwynedd Fire Department wrote in a statement.

"They are such a sweet and caring couple who are always giving back to their communities," To wrote.

