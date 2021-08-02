State College Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Man, 35, Charged With Killing Love Interest

The family of a Pennsylvania woman shot and killed more than five years ago will finally get the closure they've been seeking, with an accused killer in custody.

Jean Tuggy was found dead in her Pine Grove Mills home on Jan. 21, 2016, after having being shot twice with a 9mm pistol, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Tuggy's former Wegman's coworker, Christopher Kowalski, 35 was identified as a potential suspect sometime during the course of the five-year investigation, Shapiro said.

Investigators later came to learn that Tuggy had developed a friendship with Kowalski, and he became romantically interested in her, Shapiro said.

Kowalski owned a 9mm pistol at the time of the murder that he later sold, authorities said. That pistol was tracked to its new owner, who turned over the weapon to police.

Examination of the weapon revealed that it had many of the same traits as the weapon used in Tuggy's killing, Shapiro said.

Kowalski moved to South Carolina after the incident, and had been living there at the time of his arrest.

Kowalski admitted the killing to AOG agents and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The matter was investigated by OAG Special Agent Chris Weaver, and Detective Caleb Clouse from the Ferguson Township Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kelly Sekula.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” Shapiro said.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars.

"The Tuggy family has waited too long for justice, but we hope this news helps them heal.”

