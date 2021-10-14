Six Arrested In Cocaine Trafficking Ring Operating Across Philly, MontCo

Six people have been arrested as a result of the dismantling of a major cocaine trafficking ring operating in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities announced Thursday.

Javier Berrios, 50, of Souderton; Robert R. McMillion III, 44, of Quakertown; and Hannibal Harvey, 47; Odongo Harvey, 50; Sharon Jones, 51; and Glendel J. Young, 40, all of Philadelphia were charged with corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, firearms offenses, and other related charges.

“The investigation resulting in these six arrests shut off a significant pipeline for cocaine in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and our county is safer for it,” DA Steele said.

“Law enforcement in Montgomery County, partnered with the Attorney General Shapiro’s team, are committed to stopping the flow of poison in Montgomery County—whether that poison is significant quantities of cocaine or heroin/fentanyl or methamphetamine.”

An investigation began after law enforcement learned that Berrios and McMillion were working together to sell cocaine in the Souderton area and throughout Montgomery County, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

They later discovered that Berrios obtained his cocaine from Hannibal Harvey and that the trafficking ring was active in both Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Investigators then conducted controlled buys, analyzed cell phone records, interviewed witnesses, and conducted in-person surveillance in the case, which led to the recent arrests.

By working through the various levels of drug dealers, the investigation found that one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the organization was Young, who supplied cocaine to Hannibal Harvey, who was assisted by his brother Odongo Harvey, authorities said.

They in turn reportedly supplied the drugs to confederates McMillion, Berrios, and Jones.

Investigators also learned that McMillion and his "employees," including Jones, were using ambulances from McMillion’s business, Preferred Medical Transport located in Colmar, to transport cocaine and facilitate drug deliveries, prosecutors said.

One example of the "significant" amounts of drugs delivered was an agreement between McMillion and Hannibal Harvey to deliver approximately five ounces (140 grams) of cocaine to Berrios every seven days, according to authorities.

The investigation also revealed that each of these weekly cocaine deliveries included an additional “eight ball” (3.5 grams) of cocaine that Hannibal Harvey gave to Berrios as a no-charge “bonus” to thank him for being a "productive cocaine sub-dealer," authorities said.

"Based on the amount of cocaine being delivered to Berrios each week, investigators estimate that he was receiving, and ultimately selling, approximately 7,280 grams, or 7.2 kilograms (15.84 pounds), of cocaine every twelve months since at least 2019," prosecutors said.

"Each time Berrios or another sub-dealer was resupplied with cocaine, cash payments were exchanged."

Several search warrants were executed at the conclusion of the investigation.

Six pounds of cocaine (worth approximately $200,000 in street value), two pounds of marijuana, three handguns (two of which were stolen and one had an obliterated serial number), and approximately $15,000 in cash were seized by law enforcement, authorities said.

“Our collaborative efforts shut down this drug trafficking ring and will help keep this poison off the streets of Montgomery County and Philadelphia,” AG Shapiro said.

“I’m thankful for our partners in Montgomery County and for our shared commitment to stopping these dangerous operations and keeping Pennsylvanians safe."

They were arraigned on Oct. 7 by Magisterial District Judge Andrea Duffy and cash bail amounts were set for Young at $150,000, for Berrios and Hannibal Harvey at $50,000, for McMillion and Odongo Harvey at $25,000, and $10,000 in unsecured bail for Jones, who was released on her own recognizance.

Hannibal Harvey, Odongo Harvey, McMillion, and Young all posted bail and were released.

Berrios was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Preliminary hearings for the six defendants will begin at 1:15 p.m., Oct. 19 before Judge Duffy.

