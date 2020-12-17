SEPTA-Warminster Train, Box Truck Collide In Montgomery County

A box truck driver suffered minor and non life-threatening injuries in an early-morning collision with a SEPTA Warminster train in Montgomery County, rail officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Susquehanna and Easton roads in the Roslyn section of Abington around 5:30 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden.

There were no passengers aboard the train at the time of the crash, and service was suspended for approximately an hour and 15 minutes, Golden said.

The cause of the crash was not known, although inclement weather may have been a factor, officials said.

“We want to advise people to use extreme caution when they are going towards a train intersection,” Golden continued. “Depending on how fast a train is going, it may take up to a mile to come to a complete stop.

"You won’t be able to beat the train. Not to stay that the driver was trying to beat the train."

The crash remained under investigation as of 11 a.m.

Photo courtesy of CBS Philly.

