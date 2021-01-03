SEEN THEM? Trio Wanted In Norristown Pizzeria Assault, Robbery

Police in Norristown have identified three suspects wanted in connection to the robbery and assault of the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, authorities said.

Kevin Cassidy of Aston, Justin Croson of Seven Valleys, and Justin Cassidy of Aston, are wanted in the Feb. 19 assault, Norristown police said.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men looking through Mama Venezia's Pizzeria and later running into the establishment with masks, 6abc reports.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after owner Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, told the outlet they stole beers from her.

Ngov ran out after the suspects with a snow shovel, but one of the men retaliated by violently pushing her to the ground, 6abc says.

Ngov was able to get up, but not before another man was caught on video punching her in the face to which she then dropped to the ground and received a beatdown by the group, the outlet reports.

Ngov told the outlet that she blacked out and hopes to be paid for the beers by the group who brutally beat her.

Ngov's family reportedly filed a police report, but police say they don't have an update on the investigation, the news outlet reports.

Police are encouraging those who have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact (610)-270-1476 or NPDtips@norristown.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.