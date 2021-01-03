Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Trio Wanted In Norristown Pizzeria Assault, Robbery

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Cassidy (top left), Justin Croson (bottom left) and Justin Cassidy
Kevin Cassidy (top left), Justin Croson (bottom left) and Justin Cassidy Photo Credit: Norristown Police

Police in Norristown have identified three suspects wanted in connection to the robbery and assault of the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, authorities said.

Kevin Cassidy of Aston, Justin Croson of Seven Valleys, and Justin Cassidy of Aston, are wanted in the Feb. 19 assault, Norristown police said.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men looking through Mama Venezia's Pizzeria and later running into the establishment with masks, 6abc reports.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after owner Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, told the outlet they stole beers from her.

Ngov ran out after the suspects with a snow shovel, but one of the men retaliated by violently pushing her to the ground, 6abc says.

Ngov was able to get up, but not before another man was caught on video punching her in the face to which she then dropped to the ground and received a beatdown by the group, the outlet reports.

Ngov told the outlet that she blacked out and hopes to be paid for the beers by the group who brutally beat her.

Ngov's family reportedly filed a police report, but police say they don't have an update on the investigation, the news outlet reports.

Police are encouraging those who have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact (610)-270-1476 or NPDtips@norristown.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.