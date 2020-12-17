SEEN THEM? Thieves Swiped $7,000 In Merchandise From Montgomery County CVS Stores

Authorities in Montgomery County are on the hunt for a pair of thieves who swiped thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local CVS stores over the weekend.

The two men who walked into the Ambler CVS on East Butler Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 are the same ones who struck multiple stores over the weekend, police said.

CVS in Ambler reported a total loss of $7,000 dollars, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects please contact Det/Sgt. Chad Cassel at 215-646-1000 Ext. 102.

SOURCE: Ambler PD/CrimeWatchPA

