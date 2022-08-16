Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Montco Man With Alzheimer's Missing

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Walter Gaskins
Walter Gaskins Photo Credit: Cheltenham Township Police Department

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a man with Alzheimer's who has gone missing.

Walter Gaskins was last seen leaving his home in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, local police said.

Gaskins is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Honda Accord, similar to the one in the above photo, with the Pennsylvania license plate number DCM-6511. 

The vehicle also has a decorative front license plate displaying the word "Retired," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact police via 9-1-1. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.