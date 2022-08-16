SEEN HIM? Montco Man With Alzheimer's Goes Missing

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a man with Alzheimer's who has gone missing.

Walter Gaskins was last seen leaving his home in the Glenside section of Cheltenham Township at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, local police said.

Gaskins is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Honda Accord, similar to the one in the above photo, with the Pennsylvania license plate number DCM-6511.

The vehicle also has a decorative front license plate displaying the word "Retired," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact police via 9-1-1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.