Routine Stop Of Female Pottstown Driver Turns Up 47 Heroin Baggies, Meth, State Police Say

A 53-year-old Pottstown woman was busted with 47 baggies of heroin and four grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Barbara Guerrero, behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Focus, when troopers pulled her over for unknown traffic violations just before midnight on the westbound side of Route 422/S. Collegeville Road in Upper Providence May 10, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Skippack troopers arrested Guerrero, with charges expected to be filed in District Court, the news release says.

