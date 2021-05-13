Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Upper Perkiomen Students Found With Knives On School Property, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Routine Stop Of Female Pottstown Driver Turns Up 47 Heroin Baggies, Meth, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page

A 53-year-old Pottstown woman was busted with 47 baggies of heroin and four grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Barbara Guerrero, behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Focus, when troopers pulled her over for unknown traffic violations just before midnight on the westbound side of Route 422/S. Collegeville Road in Upper Providence May 10, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Skippack troopers arrested Guerrero, with charges expected to be filed in District Court, the news release says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.