Road-Rage Suspects Caught On Video Beating Woman Sought By Jenkintown Police

Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects seen on video violently assaulting a woman during an apparent road rage incident.
Officers were called to the scene at York Road and Rydal Road in Jenkintown around 10:10 a.m. Thursday after a man and woman were seen beating another woman unconscious inside and outside of her car, local police said.
A bystander happened to capture the assault on video.
SEE BELOW: (Warning: Graphic content)
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Police are having difficulty locating the suspects' vehicle, which lacked a license plate.
Anyone with information is urged to submit tips anonymously by contacting info@JenkintownPD.org or 610-635-4300.
