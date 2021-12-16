Contact Us
Police & Fire

Road-Rage Suspects Caught On Video Beating Woman Sought By Jenkintown Police

Nicole Acosta
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects seen on video violently assaulting a woman during an apparent road rage incident.
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects seen on video violently assaulting a woman during an apparent road rage incident.

Officers were called to the scene at York Road and Rydal Road in Jenkintown around 10:10 a.m. Thursday after a man and woman were seen beating another woman unconscious inside and outside of her car, local police said.

A bystander happened to capture the assault on video. 

SEE BELOW: (Warning: Graphic content)

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are having difficulty locating the suspects' vehicle, which lacked a license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to submit tips anonymously by contacting info@JenkintownPD.org or 610-635-4300.

