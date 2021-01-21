Report: Lansdale Dad's BAC Was Nearly 2X Legal Limit In Crash With Wife, Kids

A 44-year-old Lansdale man dad's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed an SUV carrying his wife and kids last year, NorthPennNow reports.

Eric Neibauer was behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot when he struck a curb with the front passenger-side tire then rear-ended a Jeep parked around the corner in Upper Gwynedd around 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 8, NorthPenn now says citing a criminal complaint.

Neibauer admitted to police he had been drinking, seemed slow-moving and appeared to have trouble recalling details of the crash, NorthPenn now says.

The local dad subsequently failed field sobriety tests and was arrested around 12:35 a.m., the outlet reports. A toxicology report returned a blood alcohol level of .131% for Neibauer about an hour later, the report says.

The legal BAC in Pennsylvania is .08%.

Neibauer on Jan. 13 was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, and careless driving, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing date is set for March 11 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Suzan Leonard.

