Report: Driver In Lansdale Hit-Run Crash May Have Been Wanted By Police In Separate Incident

Cecilia Levine
Lansdale police are investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash. Photo Credit: Bob Kelly / North Penn Now

Authorities in Lansdale are seeking the public's help investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash possibly involving a suspect wanted by police.

The incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Broad and Hancock streets, authorities said.

The car struck a fire hydrant before resting in front of Walton Fuel and Oil, where the driver jumped out and fled on foot through the Lansdale Cemetery, NorthPennNow reports.

The driver had apparently been wanted by police in a separate incident prior to the crash, although authorities have not confirmed nor denied that information.

Anyone with information related to this active investigation is asked to call or email the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801 or crimetips@lansdalepd.org. Tips can be anonymous. Photo courtesy of North Penn Now

Source: CrimeWatchPA/NorthPennNow

