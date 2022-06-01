Remains Found At Philly Arboretum In 2019 ID'd As Young Man Stabbed By BF: DA

The remains discovered in a Philadelphia arboretum nearly two years ago were identified this week as those of a 22-year-old man, and his alleged killer was arrested, authorities said.

Keshaun Sheffield, 20, of Philadelphia, has been charged with first-and third-degree murder, among other offenses, for the Aug. 19, 2019 murder of Rashid Young in Pottstown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Wednesday, June 1.

Young's remains, discovered on September 30, 2019, at Awbury Arboretum, had remained unidentified until Friday, when new information led to the identification using dental records, DA Steele said.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.