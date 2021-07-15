Contact Us
Pottstown Stabbing Ruled Self-Defense, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Pottstown PD
Pottstown PD Photo Credit: Pottstown Police Department

Police in Montgomery County have ruled that a stabbing in Pottstown on Wednesday night was in self-defense.

Officers found 38-year-old Johon Ford, of Norristown with a minor stab wound to his upper chest at 24 N. Charlotte Street around 8:40 p.m., according to Pottstown police chief Michael Markovich.

He was taken to Reading Hospital where he was released before investigators were able to interview him, police said.

The incident began when Ford got into a physical altercation with 36-year-old Alexander Watkins, of Pottstown over money, Markovich said.

During the argument, Ford was striking Watkins, when Watkins stabbed Ford, police said.

"Based on witness statements and video, the stabbing will be considered self-defense," Markovich said.

