Pottstown Man Masturbated During Chat, Harassed Teen Girl For Sexual Photos: Police

A Montgomery County man sits in a Bucks jail cell after police say he sexually harassed a teen online.

Louis Tran, 34, of Pottstown, is charged with sexual abuse of children, harassment, criminal use of a communications facility, and related counts, said the Plumstead Police Department in a statement.

Investigators say Tran harassed a 13-year-old girl by sending inappropriate messages on social media and calling repeatedly on Facetime. Police said the 34-year-old requested the victim send explicit photographs "on multiple occasions."

In one of the video calls, the department said, Tran was seen "masturbating during the chat."

Plumstead police filed a criminal complaint after hearing from the victim and later tracked down Tran. He surrendered to police on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after an arrest warrant had been issued, authorities noted.

The 34-year-old was remanded to the Bucks County lockup in lieu of a $250,000 bail bond, court records show. Tran is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.