Pottstown High School Senior, 18, Shot, Killed In Philadelphia

The Pottstown community is mourning the unexpected loss of a high school senior who was fatally shot near the Temple University campus in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ahmir Jones, 18, and his girlfriend were walking on the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 2:15 a.m. when they were approached by two armed men who demanded the girl's cell phone, 6abc reports citing local police.

The men then shot Jones in the chest, police told the outlet.

He was unresponsive at the scene and died a short time later at a local hospital, the news outlet says.

The girlfriend was uninjured.

The Pottstown School District announced Jones' death on Facebook, with comments describing him as an amazing young man.

"I got to meet him once at the senior soccer night. He had such an amazing personality that he was unforgettable," one user wrote.

"My son's best friend. We are heartbroken. He was a good kid that had a rough start. He will be greatly missed," another user added.

Counseling is being provided by the district to assist students and staff in dealing with his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

