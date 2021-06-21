Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Police & Fire

Pottstown Fire Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Pottstown FD
Pottstown FD Photo Credit: Pottstown Fire Department & Emergency Management

A heavy fire in Montgomery County took the lives of two people and injured another early Monday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews rescued two people from a burning home in Pottstown in the area of East 5th Street around 2:30 a.m, according to Pottstown fire chief Frank Hand.

Two people later succumbed to their injuries, Hand said.

One person was taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition, he said.

A firefighter was also injured due to heat exhaustion but is expected to have a full recovery.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

