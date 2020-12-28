Police: Woman Who Fired Gun Outside Man's House Threatening To 'Shoot Him Up' Released On Bail

A Montgomery County woman who fired off a round outside of a man's house and threatened to shoot him up after a disagreement over a social media post was arrested and charged then released on bail pending a court hearing, authorities said.

The alleged victim told police that his friend, Cieria Parsons Wynder, showed up to his Upper Gwynedd home on Browning Court around 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 21, and shot a gun through the window of a car, then left, local police said.

The man told Upper Gwynedd Det. Sgt.John Brinkmann that he and Wynder had gotten into a disagreement over online posts of a mutual friend when, shortly after, Wynder showed up at his house, police said.

Wynder and the man were arguing outside when tried grabbing his arm and hit him in the face, police said. The man pushed Wynder away, but she then went to her car and got a gun from her purse according to police.

"[Wynder] cocked the top back and proceeded to walk back up the driveway shouting and waving the gun in my direction until she was back in front of me gun pointed and inches from chest and face," the alleged victim told police.

Wynder then told the man that she "wasn't one to f**k with," and threatened to "shoot him up," Upper Gwynedd police said.

The victim walked back into his house and within two minutes, he and another resident inside the home heard tires screech outside. Wynder was spotted standing at the back of a Hyundai Sante Fe parked in the man's driveway, and moved her arms "with a quick motion," police said citing the alleged victim.

Wynder -- using a metal or a silver object resembling a baseball bat over her shoulder -- had smashed the rear passenger side window of the Santa Fe, then got in her car and fled, police said.

Wynder was charged with Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Simple Assault-Attempt to Menace, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief-Damage Property, Harassment-Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language and Harassment/Strike, Shove, Kick, Etc.

She was released on bail until her preliminary hearing before Judge Leonard on Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

