Police Probe Shots Fired Incident In Lansdale

Nicole Acosta
Montgomery County authorities are investigating after a shot was fired from a Lansdale home Monday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of York Avenue around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of "suspicious activity" involving a large group of people, Lansdale police said.

Investigators believe there was a fight between a resident and a group of people, but details are unknown.

Officers later discovered that during the incident, a single bullet was fired from a handgun inside a home, police said. 

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lansdale Police Detective Joseph Gary at (267) 642-9422 or at crimetips@lansdalepd.org.

