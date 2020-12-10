Police: Man, 69, Struck By Car While Retrieving Item From Lower Gwynedd Roadway

A 69-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while retrieving an item from the roadway Wednesday in Montgomery County, police said.

The man suffered a minor foot injury he was hit at the intersection of Sumneytown Pike and Route 202 in Lower Gwynedd Township, according to local police and preliminary police reports.

No charges were pending against the driver as of Thursday morning, Lower Gwynedd Township Police Lt. Michael Gargan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.