Police: Man, 69, Struck By Car While Retrieving Item From Lower Gwynedd Roadway

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Lower Gwynedd Twp Police
Lower Gwynedd Twp Police Photo Credit: Lower Gwynedd Twp Police Facebook

A 69-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while retrieving an item from the roadway Wednesday in Montgomery County, police said.

The man suffered a minor foot injury he was hit at the intersection of Sumneytown Pike and Route 202 in Lower Gwynedd Township, according to local police and preliminary police reports.

No charges were pending against the driver as of Thursday morning, Lower Gwynedd Township Police Lt. Michael Gargan said.

