Police Arrest Montco Shooting Suspect Caught On Video

Authorities have arrested the man they say was caught on video fatally shooting another in Norristown.

Eugene Ware, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy on West Main Street late on Monday, Nov. 21.

He was taken into custody in Bucks County early on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a "brief standoff" at a home in Sellersville, officials said.

As Daily Voice has reported, detectives wrote in the criminal complaint against Ware that they found Guy's phone on the ground, recording a video, at the scene of the crime.

Forensic analysts reviewed the video, which began in the middle of a confrontation between Guy and the shooter.

"You trying to record me?" the shooter is heard asking Guy, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect is then seen slapping the phone from Guy's hand, police said. Moments after it hits the ground, multiple gunshots are heard.

Investigators say they identified Ware as the man in the video from his clothes. The suspect is seen wearing a dark jacket with a distinct red and white logo on the upper left side of the chest.

Police say Ware makes and sells the clothing brand seen in the cell phone video. A post on Ware's Instagram shows him wearing the same jacket seen in the victim's recording, authorities noted.

"We are pleased that this dangerous criminal who shot and killed a man walking down the street is now behind bars,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Ware is due to be arraigned sometime Wednesday, authorities said. As he is charged with first-degree murder, he will not be eligible for bail, they added.

