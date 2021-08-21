Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Pilot Who Performed In Atlantic City Air Show, Killed In PA Plane Crash ID'd As Air Force Vet

Cecilia Levine
Andy Travnicek
Andy Travnicek Photo Credit: GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team

The pilot who died in a plane crash Friday at a Pennsylvania airport has been identified as a 50-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran.

Andy Travnicek was heading north in a T-6 Texan when the plane suddenly veered to the left and crashed into the grass and caught fire at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:35 p.m.

Travnicek, the sole occupant of the air craft, was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a commercial airline pilot and a certified flight instructor.

The plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, which flies World War II-era aircrafts.

Travnicek earlier in the week performed in the Atlantic City Air Show and was set to perform in the weekend shows at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County.

During his military service, Travnicek completed deployments to Spain, Qatar, and Afghanistan. He also served as a staff member at the U. S. Air Force Academy.

The pilot is a Southbridge, Massachusetts native and had been living in Hampton, New Hampshire with his wife, Sandy, also a veteran military pilot. 

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

