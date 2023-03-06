Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Philly Mom Accidentally Shot After Toddler Finds Gun In Street, Cops Say

Philadelphia police
Philadelphia police Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyMayor

A 29-year-old mother in North Philadelphia was accidentally shot with the gun her child found outside only moments earlier, authorities say.

City police were called to the 5600 block of North 7th Street in Olney just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find blood on the floor on the home's foyer, officials added. 

Inside, residents told officers that the victim's son, 6, had found a firearm in the street. His mother took the weapon and gave it to her husband, who accidentally shot her in the "hip area" while trying to clear the chamber, police claimed. 

She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, though police did not describe her condition. Detectives said they are investigating the matter but that they believe the shooting was accidental. 

