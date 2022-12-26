Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor

A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside.

Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.

He also hit his ex-girlfriend in the head with a handgun, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Adalberto-Rodriguez fled the scene in his car but was ultimately captured in Trenton shortly after, Onofri said. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez trial.

