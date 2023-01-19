Philly Gas Station Killing: Three Suspects Sought

Authorities in Philadelphia are looking to identify three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old gas station attendant earlier this week.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Exxon station on 7150 Torresdale Avenue.

The following suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Average height, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black face mask, light blue or gray pants, orange and black gloves, black shoes, armed with a black handgun in his left hand.

Suspect #2: Tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt under a black puffy “North Face” brand jacket, black form fitting pants, light colored “New Balance” brand athletic shoes. Male was wearing a black mask.

Suspect #3: Short, wearing a black hooded sweat jacket with “STAY” in blue writing on the right side of the hood and “HMBL” written in gray on the left side of the hood, black puffy jacked with a hood, black form fitting pants, black backpack, white medical type face mask and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PPD's homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

