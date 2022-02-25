Philly Carjackers Nabbed In Cheltenham: Police

Two people have been arrested for an alleged carjacking in Philadelphia, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Police received a report that a car stolen out of Philadelphia had been found at Cheltenhamn High School on Thursday, Feb. 24, Cheltenham police said.

Police then approached the vehicle, suspecting the carjacker was armed with a handgun, they said.

That's when the vehicle took off, sparking a chase before crashing, police said.

Two alleged suspects fled on foot, but were captured shortly after, accoridng to police.

When police learned that a third suspect possibly had fled into a nearby abandoned house, a SWAT team was called to search the area, they said.

The third suspect and a presumed fourth suspect was not found.

Police did not identify the arrestees.

