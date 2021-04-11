Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Philly Caretaker, 25, Accidentally Shoots Disabled MontCo Resident, 71, In Face With New Gun

At the scene Photo Credit: JoEllen Ussery
The caretaker, a Philadelphia resident, was alone with three residents at the home on the 600 block of Rosemont Avenue in Upper Gwynedd, when the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday, local police said. Photo Credit: JoEllen Ussery

A 25-year-old employee at a Montgomery County assisted living facility accidentally shot a 71-year-old resident in the face Saturday night, authorities said.

The home is owned by Jewish Employment and Vocation Services and is operated as Community Living and Home Support for special needs adults. 

There, police learned that the caretaker -- who had been working at the house for approximately 7 years -- had a Glock 17, 9mm, handgun that he recently purchased. 

While the employee was handling the firearm, one round was discharged, and the bullet struck a 71-year-old male resident under his left eye, authorities said.

The victim was transported by Volunteer Medical Service Corps. of Lansdale to Abington Hospital – Main, then transferred to Jefferson Hospital where, as of the time of this update, his treatment continues.

Neither the employee or other two residents were injured. 

The weapon was seized and the employee was cooperating with police, and not in custody.

At no time was there a threat to the general public.  

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Upper Gwynedd Police were assisted by Lansdale Borough Police and members of the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

