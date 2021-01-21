Philadelphia Girl, 9, Was In Online Class When She Was Shot, Killed By 5-Year-Old, Report Says

A 9-year-old girl was in online class when she was shot and killed by a 5-year-old in a North Philadelphia home Wednesday, district officials and authorities said.

Her father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and more.

The president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council told CBS that the girl was being instructed by a teacher was instructing online at the time of the incident.

“This child was in a class and then she went and she said something and she never came back," Shakeda Gaines told CBS. "That is heartbreaking. You’re talking about layers and layers and layers of things that is happening in this one community."

The girl was discovered in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of her head in a home on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m., police said.

A 12-year-old called 9-1-1 and the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 1:50 p.m., authorities said.

The girl, her brother and cousins -- who are all minors -- had been home with no adult supervision at the time of the incident, reports say.

“We have to do better in terms of protecting our children from gun violence of all types,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters.

Two guns were seized from the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.