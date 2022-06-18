Contact Us
Police & Fire

Philadelphia Firefighter Killed In Building Collapse ID'd As Sean Williamson, 51

Cecilia Levine
Sean Williamson
Sean Williamson Photo Credit: Philadelphia FD

A longtime Philadelphia firefighter killed in a building collapse Saturday, June 18 has been identified as Sean Williamson.

A 27-year department veteran, 51-year-old Williamson was crushed by rubble at 300 W, Indiana Ave., which went up in flames around 2 a.m., fire officials said. Around 90 minutes later, it collapsed.

Four other firefighters and a Licensing and Inspections Department inspector were pulled from the rubble and treated at Temple University Hospital, officials said.

"This is a heartbreaking day for our city," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I want to express my sincere gratitude and commend our first responders who responded swiftly and bravely to save lives."

