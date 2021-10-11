Person Airlifted In Norristown Shooting (DEVELOPING)

A person was airlifted after being shot in Norristown Wednesday morning, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was shot in the lower abdomen on DeKalb Street and East Penn Street sometime around 10 a.m., initial reports say.

PennStar was requested to fly the victim to a local hospital, the report says.

Norristown police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

