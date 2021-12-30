Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Speeding Driver In Lower Moreland: PD

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a speeding driver in Lower Moreland, police said.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 3100 block of Philmont Avenue, Lower Moreland police said in a Thursday news release.

The entire crash was captured on surveillance video, which shows the car speeding around a curve and traveling out of its lane, police said.

The car went off the road, crossed a grassy area, and hit a 61-year-old woman as she was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

After striking the pedestrian, the car traveled over 160 feet before hitting a stone wall, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene before being taken to Abington Hospital for emergency surgery, police said.

She was listed in critical condition.

Police noted that the driver remained at the scene to assist in the investigation. His car has been impounded for inspection, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Lower Moreland Police Department at (215)-947-3132.

