PD: Montco Man Breaks Into Bedroom Of Young Conshohocken Girl, Attempts To Sexually Assault Her

A Montgomery County man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into the bedroom of a young girl and attempted to sexually assault her, authorities said.

A young girl told officers a man entered her bedroom window, got into her bed, and touched her, according to the Conshohocken Police Department.

The girl ran out of the room and immediately told an adult, authorities said.

Responding officers were able to find a ladder planted in the backyard aimed at the juvenile's bedroom, police said.

The man -- identified as 55-year-old Michael Malone -- was discovered hiding in the girl's bedroom underneath a blanket wedged between her bed and the wall, authorities said.

Malone admitted his intentions were to "attempt to have sexual relations with the girl if she was willing to," police said.

He is charged with attempted rape and attempted sexual assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a child, burglary, criminal trespass, and related charges.

Malone was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility under $75,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Deborah A. Lukens.

