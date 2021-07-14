PD: 2 Men Robbed At Gunpoint Overnight In Abington Twp.

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying suspects who robbed two men at gunpoint overnight Sunday.

Officers arrived at the 1600 block of Rockwell Road around 2:05 a.m. to find an 18-year-old man bleeding profusely from his head, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

Officers initially believed he was stabbed, however, they learned he was struck in the face with a handgun, police said.

The teen told police an unknown man demanded money from him before striking him with the gun.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, officers found a second victim who said that he was friends with the first victim, and they had been walking to meet some other friends, police said.

He told police that he saw two men with hoodies and ski masks approach them and he ran.

A second suspect chased the victim and caught up to him on the porch of a home, police said.

The victim described this suspect as a black male with a medium complexion, wearing a ski mask, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and red shoes, police said.

The suspect pointed a black handgun with a laser sight at him and said, “Give that sh-- up," police said.

The suspect stole the victim’s cash and his sneakers, before fleeing the area.

The second victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police believe there are indications that the suspects may have been known to the victims, and it was not a random assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at (267)536-1100.

