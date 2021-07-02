PD: 19-Year-Old Man Arrested For Shooting At His Dad In Upper Merion

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots in the direction of his father during an argument at Swedeland Park in King of Prussia Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the father of Jesiah Rider, who said his son fired shots in his direction during a verbal altercation but fled the scene, according to Upper Merion police.

The father was not injured, police said.

Officers were to locate Ryder near the Belmont exit of the Schuylkill Expressway and recover his weapon, police said.

Ryder was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

He was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.