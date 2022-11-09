Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report

A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities.

The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania State Police received a Childline referral about siblings who were repeatedly exposed to drugs, the outlet says.

The two children under the age of six told investigators that they saw their parents "pass out" on multiple occasions and drew a picture of a hypodermic needle, referring to it as a "shot."

Click here for more from NorthPennNow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.