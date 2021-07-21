PA School Bus Driver Busted With Child Porn 'Went Too Far With His Curiosity,' Reports Say

A 54-year-old bus driver in the Philadelphia suburbs arrested on child porn charges told investigators he "went too far with his curiosity," NorthPennNow reports.

Daniel McCaulley, who was employed by First Student Inc. in North Wales, had 13 child photographs depicting nude children with "all portions of their bodies in view," the outlet says citing police documents.

McCaulley referred to the images as “nudism and naturism photographs,” and said he may have "went too far with [his] curiosity."

He was arraigned on Tuesday by District Judge Deborah Lukens, and transferred to county jail after failing to post $5,000 cash bail.

