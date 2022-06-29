Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Charity Founder Killed By Virginia Airport Worker While He Slept Next To His Wife: Report
Police & Fire

PA Man Had More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos, Most Prepubescent Kids: DA

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Fox
Patrick Fox Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A 40-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

A search of Patrick Fox's Glenside home found 1,202 child pornography photos showing minors engaged in sexual acts or in sexually explicit poses, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy

The vast majority of the over 1,000 images were of prepubescent children, with approximately 60 depicting children under the age of five, authorities said.

An investigation into Fox began in November 2021 as detectives were looking into the distribution of child porn on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, they said.

During the investigation, they discovered an IP address that had been sharing child porn files and had downloaded 12 photos and one video between November 30, 2021, and Feb. 23.

The IP address was linked to Fox's home in the Glenside section of Abington Township, investigators said. 

On May 5, authorities searched his home and discovered that the computer and tower Fox was using were custom-built, they said.

Fox has been charged with 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography, 10 counts of disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000, with additional conditions of no contact with minors. Fox posted bail and was released.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.