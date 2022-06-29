PA Man Had More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos, Most Prepubescent Kids: DA

A 40-year-old Pennsylvania man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

A search of Patrick Fox's Glenside home found 1,202 child pornography photos showing minors engaged in sexual acts or in sexually explicit poses, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy

The vast majority of the over 1,000 images were of prepubescent children, with approximately 60 depicting children under the age of five, authorities said.

An investigation into Fox began in November 2021 as detectives were looking into the distribution of child porn on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, they said.

During the investigation, they discovered an IP address that had been sharing child porn files and had downloaded 12 photos and one video between November 30, 2021, and Feb. 23.

The IP address was linked to Fox's home in the Glenside section of Abington Township, investigators said.

On May 5, authorities searched his home and discovered that the computer and tower Fox was using were custom-built, they said.

Fox has been charged with 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography, 10 counts of disseminating child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000, with additional conditions of no contact with minors. Fox posted bail and was released.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.