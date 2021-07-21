PA Man Arrested After Women Find Lewd Photos Of Themselves Online, Police Say

A Montgomery County man was arrested for sharing lewd photos of women online, authorities said.

A woman told Abington Township police in March that she had repeatedly been receiving lewd text messages and social media messages which included photos of herself with men performing "sexual acts," police said.

Throughout the investigation, three additional victims were identified.

The victims reported having inappropriate pictures of themselves posted on sexually explicit websites, police said.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for a 22-year-old suspect, Daniel Wright, of the 2000 block of Lamott Ave in Willow Grove. Officers arrested Wright on July 13.

He was charged with three counts of stalking and indecent exposure.

The investigation is still active and investigators believe that there are additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is advised to contact Detective Anderson at 267-536-1102.

