PA High School Senior Athlete Dies Of 'Sudden Cardiac Incident,' Report Says

A senior athlete at a high school in southeastern Pennsylvania died unexpectedly, 6abc reports.

Blake Barkley, died of a "sudden cardiac incident," Saturday night according to a letter to parents obtained by 6abc.

Barkley played for La Salle College High School's tennis team and was a varsity soccer manager, according to the school's athletics page and the news outlet.

The soccer team won the Philadelphia Catholic League championship on Saturday, the school said on Facebook.

Further details were not immediately known.

