PA Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Teacher Who Died After Long COVID-19 Battle

Chris Hamsher was a bright light who impacted every student whether he taught them or not, those who knew him said.

Though, what the English teacher's pupils didn't realize was that after catching COVID-19 in January, he'd only be in their lives for a little while longer.

"Mr. Chris Hamsher, an 8th grade English teacher and member of our Abington School District family for more than two decades, passed away this week after a battle with long COVID," the Abington School District announced in a Saturday, Oct. 8 Facebook post.

Post-COVID conditions are more common in people who have had severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone who has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, including people who have had mild illness or no symptoms from COVID-19, can develop post-COVID conditions, according to the CDC.

Aside from dedicating the past 20-plus years of his life to teaching, the beloved husband and dad had recently finished working on a young adult novel titled Alan's First Labor.

His loved ones have now set up a GoFundMe page to help with not only his memorial expenses but also the publication of his novel.

"The completion of this book was a fantastic accomplishment and brought him immense pride and satisfaction," reads the fundraiser launched by Victoria Cherry.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 in just one day.

Meanwhile, tributes from parents and students alike flooded social media.

Andrea A. Lawful Sanders wrote, "Hamsher was a bright LIGHT," adding that he taught her sons.

"No matter what was swirling in our midst and during some of my toughest moments as a leader, he always had the best hugs and advice."

"I was lucky to have Chris Hamsher as my eighth grade English teacher," Jim Lennon wrote.

"As an adult, I’ve come to realize what an impact he had on me; he was core in shaping my personality. He enriched the lives of others and empowered them to grow into better versions of themselves. I couldn’t imagine a life more full than that."

