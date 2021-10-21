Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Police & Fire

Norristown School President Under Fire For 'Sexually Suggestive' Messages To Student: Report

Nicole Acosta
Shae Ashe
Shae Ashe Photo Credit: Shae J. Ashe/Facebook

A Norristown school board president is under fire for allegedly sending "sexually suggestive" messages to a teenage student, according to a report by Delaware Valley Journal.

Shae Ashe, 31, reportedly sent a dozen social media messages to a then-17-year-old girl, even suggesting they meet up.

The girl's mother exclusively shared screenshots of the Instagram messages with the news outlet.

"If only you were 18," one message says, and "What do I get in return?" as a follow-up to offering to pay for the girl's nails, according to the outlet.

The girl's mother told Delaware Valley Journal that the messages made her "sick to [her] stomach," and believes Ashe was preying on her daughter.

"Zero tolerance for this! He needs to be removed," one Facebook user wrote.

"What an embarrassment," another user wrote. "Don’t come to my doorstep, I have children and keep them away from scum like you."

Ashe, who is seeking re-election, has not publicly commented on the matter.

Ashe graduated from Norristown High School in 2008 and is a father of two girls.

Click here for the full report by Delaware Valley Journal.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

