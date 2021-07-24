NJ Woman Plows Into First 4 Responders, Killing Firefighter At Scene Of I-76 DUI Crash

A firefighter was killed and three other first responders injured when a New Jersey woman plowed into them at the scene of a DUI crash on Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

Troopers and firefighters were at the scene of a crash involving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu and 2017 Nissan Altima in the right shoulder of the westbound side around 3:05 a.m., PSP Trooper William Butler said.

That's when a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jacquelyn Walker, of Pemberton, drove up the right shoulder hitting a state trooper, the Altima and three firefighters from Belmont Hills and Gladwyne fire companies in the shoulder of the Schuykill Expressway near Waverly Road, authorities said.

The trooper and two firefighters were transported by PennSTAR and JeffSTAT medical helicopters and ground ambulance to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia with severe injuries, Butler said.

Belmont Hills firefighter Thomas Royds was rushed to Paoli Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Royds was a paid firefighter at Union Fire Association and a volunteer with the Clifton Heights FD. His grandfather was a founding member of BHFC.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Capt. Thomas Royds. “Roydsy,” as he was affectionately known,... Posted by Clifton Heights Fire Company on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Walker was arrested at the scene and charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses.

The other two drivers, of King of Prussia and Pottstown, were charged with DUI.

