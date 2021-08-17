Contact Us
NJ Corrections Officer Dies In Route 55 Crash, PA Driver Seriously Injured

Cecilia Levine
Joshua Beardsworth
Joshua Beardsworth Photo Credit: Joshua Beardsworth Facebook photo

A 25-year-old man died when a car struck his vehicle while stopped in the shoulder of Route 55, authorities said.

Joshua Beardsworth, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of the highway when a car -- also on the northbound side -- struck him in Vineland around 7:40 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The 27-year-old driver from Lansdale, PA -- Trevor Annunziata, who was driving a Volkswagon -- was hospitalized with serious injuries, while Beardsworth was killed.

It was not clear why Beardsworth was stopped.

Beardsworth's obituary says he worked as a corrections officer for the Blackwood Juvenile Detention Center and was a member of the Boilermakers Union Local 13.

He is survived by his children, Lillian and Josh, Jr., and his wife, Stevi N. Beardsworth.

