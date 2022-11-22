New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion

Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint.

As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

Brandishing handguns, the robbers rounded up 11 students and forced them into the basement while they ransacked the house, police said. The suspects made off with debit cards, credit cards, cell phones, and a silver 2015 Lincoln MKZ, they added.

Two of the phones and the car have since been recovered.

Now, police are circulating a video that they say shows the suspects shortly after the robbery.

Suspect one is described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket possibly with gray lining, black pants, and black and white New Balance sneakers.

Suspect two is also described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and "distinctive, multi-color sneakers," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477, or by visiting the Philadelphia police website.

